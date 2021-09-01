Cancel
Technology

Which Tech Jobs Cannot Be Replaced By AI?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attempt to predict the fields that will remain human-centric even as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous. The inspiration for expanding upon my prior predictions came from a recent phrase that I heard, “whatever can be automated will be automated”. With such obvious monetary incentives for organizations to automate, the million dollar question is how should a tech professional best prepare themselves for the future. In order to answer that question, we need to dive into which processes can be automated and what the implications will be for tech professionals.

#Tech Jobs#Data Science#Ai#Uipath#Rpa#Api#Twilio#Adobe#Mvp
