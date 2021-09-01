More than half of US companies to require employees get vaccinated

A survey of 961 U.S. employers found that 52 percent of companies could have one or more COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their workers by the end of the year.

That’s an increase from the current 21 percent of businesses that already have rules in place.

Many large corporations ranging from Goldman Sachs to McDonalds have announced they will require their onsite employees to get the jab.

The majority of employers in the U.S. plan to have COVID-19 vaccine requirements in place for their workers by the end of the year, according to a new poll.

A survey of 961 U.S. employers that employ a total of 9.7 million people found that 52 percent of companies could have one or more COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their workers by the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from the current 21 percent of businesses that already have rules in place.

The mandates range from requiring employees to be vaccinated only to access common areas to mandatory vaccinations for every worker.

Nearly a third of businesses plan to make vaccination a requirement to gain access to the workplace while 21 percent are planning or considering vaccination as a condition of employment.

Close to 60 percent of businesses are tracking the vaccination status of their employees and another 19 percent are planning to put such measures in place later in the year. Up to 80 percent require masks indoors and 13 percent are expected to follow suit.

The poll was conducted by Willis Towers Watson between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.

As the delta variant fueled the latest surge of infections in recent weeks, many large corporations ranging from Goldman Sachs to McDonalds have announced they will require their onsite employees to get the jab. Google in July became the first major tech company to announce a vaccine mandate.

