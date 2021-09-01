Cancel
Texas State

Texas’ new abortion law takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

By Alexandra Limon
WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — One of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country took effect Wednesday in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court didn’t take action to temporarily stop the ban. The heartbeat abortion law bans most abortions after about six weeks. “This will be the most restrictive law among...

Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Congress & CourtsClinton Herald

HAWES: Supreme Court ruling threatens Roe vs. Wade

Most of us don’t remember what the world was like before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade. We don’t remember the back-alley abortions or the desperate women throwing themselves down flights of stairs seeking to end unwanted pregnancies. We might soon be reminded. The Supreme Court...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

In Wake of Supreme Court’s Ruling on Reproductive Rights, Democratic Senators Demand Repeal of Sununu’s Abortion Ban

CONCORD — Today, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, State Senator Tom Sherman, and State Senator Becky Whitley called on the Legislature to repeal Governor Sununu’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s decision to turn its back on 50 years of precedent and render reproductive rights meaningless in Texas. In June,...
Texas StateWashington Post

Critics of Texas’s convoluted abortion law have a point. The solution is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

O. Carter Snead is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of “What It Means to be Human: The Case for the Body in Public Bioethics.”. How did we get to this place in our national discourse on abortion where, instead of arguing about how to care rightly for women, children and families, we are screaming about the legal technicalities of “pre-enforcement challenges” and “sovereign immunity”?

