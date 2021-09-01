Cancel
Watch Demi Lovato Lose It as Emily Hampshire Reveals the Flirty Details of Their First DMs

By Kelsey Garcia
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a joy it is to watch Demi Lovato profusely blush on their own damn podcast. The singer recently chatted with actress Emily Hampshire for a profound episode of 4D With Demi Lovato that touched on gender, sexuality, and eating disorder recovery. During the conversation, however, Emily, who played Stevie in Schitt's Creek, casually slipped in the sly start to their friendship: "You DMed me."

