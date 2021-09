The Labor Day TV sales are here and with so many options out there, we thought we’d help simplify the process. We’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales going on right now as well as taken a look at whether now is the time to buy a new TV and what to consider before you hit the buy button. It might not be the big day just yet but there are plenty of great early deals going on right now. Whatever your plans when delving through the Labor Day TV sales, we’ve got your back with some great offers to cater to every budget and need. Whether you’re looking to use the Labor Day TV deals to buy yourself a huge new TV or you simply want a small 4K set for your spare room or bedroom, these Labor Day TV sales will help you save a fortune along the way. Read on while we take you through them.