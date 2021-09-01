Special Weather Statement issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rowan County through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Mocksville to near Salisbury to 5 miles northeast of Kannapolis. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Kannapolis, China Grove, Spencer, Landis, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Faith, High Rock Lake and Gold Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH