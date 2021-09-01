Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (neck) undergoes surgery, to be placed on injured reserve to start 2021 season

By Michael Baca
NFL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts' injury woes continue as Week 1 approaches. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton underwent surgery to relieve a neck injury and will start the year on injured reserve, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday. Ballard said that Hilton will return "sooner than later" and that the veteran...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts Wr#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will likely miss multiple games due to injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss multiple games, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday. ESPN reported that Hilton’s injury is to his upper back or neck. Hilton took a hit while...
NFLchatsports.com

Sources: Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton out with back/neck injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and it is uncertain how much time he will miss. Hilton, 31, has been the Colts' No. 1 receiver throughout his nine seasons in Indianapolis, which includes five 1,000-yard campaigns. A...
NFL247Sports

T.Y. Hilton injury update: Colts WR to miss multiple weeks with upper back/neck injury, per report

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury, according to a report Sunday by Stephen Holder of The Athletic. The injury is an upper back/neck injury, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Hilton’s injury — which took place during Wednesday’s practice — is not expected to be season-ending, according to the report from Holder.
NFLWISH-TV

WR T.Y. Hilton’s neck injury ‘not season-ending,’ Reich says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury, and Coach Frank Reich said Sunday, “We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”. Scans revealed a disc issue, Reich said, and there’s no timetable on how many games Hilton will miss. Wide receiver Zach Pascal said...
NFLStampede Blue

T.Y. Hilton expected to miss a significant amount of time with upper back/neck injury

T.Y. Hilton will be forced to miss some regular season action after sustaining an injury in the Indianapolis Colts’ final training camp practice on Wednesday. Hilton is dealing with an upper back/neck injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Hilton being sidelined, Indy’s passing attack is expected to run through second-year...
NFLNBC Sports

T.Y. Hilton had surgery, will go on injured reserve

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is headed for the injured reserve list. That word came from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard on Wednesday and it didn’t come as a great surprise since we already knew that Hilton is set to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury. Ballard did have some new information to share about Hilton’s condition, however.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' T.Y. Hilton undergoes neck surgery but should be back 'sooner than later'

Earlier this week, it was reported that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered an unspecified neck injury. Head coach Frank Reich described it as a "disc issue," according to NFL.com, and general manager Chris Ballard informed reporters Wednesday that Hilton underwent surgery to correct the issue. Hilton will move to injured reserve soon, meaning he'll miss a minimum of three games, but should be back, "sooner than later," according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy