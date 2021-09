Match Group is a conglomerate of dating apps. Its flagship app, Tinder, has grown like gangbusters. Its emerging brands will drive growth over the next 3 to 5 years. Investors can achieve life-changing returns from buying the right growth stock and holding on for decades. These businesses are few and far between but typically come in fast-growing industries, have high-profit margins, and (at least in the 21st century) utilize the internet to its full potential. One company that fits this bill is Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), a conglomerate of dating apps that spun off from InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last summer.