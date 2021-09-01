Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Camille Miceli Named Artistic Director of Emilio Pucci

By Steff Yotk a
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camille Miceli is joining Emilio Pucci as its artistic director, effectively immediately. Her first collection is expected in 2022. “I would like to thank Sidney Toledano for his trust and I am delighted to lead the Artistic Direction of the Maison Pucci, a Florentine brand that has been celebrating the joy and art of Italian living for over 70 years,” Miceli said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to be able to contribute to the great history of this Italian maison.”

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Azzedine Alaïa
Person
Nicolas Ghesquière
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Art#Italian Fashion#Msgm#Chanel#Fashion Television#The New York Times#Lvmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Timothée Chalamet Makes the Case for Men’s Jewelry at Venice Film Festival

While this year’s Venice Film Festival lineup feels stacked to the brim as it is, few movies have attracted the same feverish anticipation as Denis Villeneuve’s spectacular new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune. It’s not just the film itself that is garnering buzz, however, but also those looking to see what its stars, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya—both known for being among the most stylish dressers in Hollywood—would take to the red carpet wearing for its premiere tonight.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“Zendaya Is A Woman Now”: Law Roach On Styling His Friend For Her British Vogue Cover Debut

Law Roach and Zendaya’s relationship has always been more than just stylist and celebrity. The self-professed “image architect” mapped out the bright young thing’s fashion trajectory when she was graduating from the Disney school of fame. Now 25, entering a luminous stage of womanhood and super stardom, Law has evolved from a mentor to a collaborator and friend. Their latest project – British Vogue’s October 2021 cover story – is a landmark moment for both of them.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kristen Stewart Brings Chanel's Short Shorts to the Red Carpet

In the eight years that Kristen Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador, the Spencer star has mastered wearing the brand her way. As one of the most revered French houses, Chanel is known for prim and classic ensembles, but Stewart and her stylist Tara Swennen don’t do demure. The actress’ red carpet looks adhere to the same edgy sensibility as her off-duty wardrobe, so anything she packed for her trip to Venice Film Festival was destined to get people talking. Today when she breezed in via water taxi for her photocall with the director Pablo Larraín, Stewart didn’t disappoint.
BusinessHarper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik partners with The Restory

Manolo Blahnik is joining forces with luxury aftercare specialists The Restory on an exclusive repair service. A first-of-its-kind for any luxury brand, Manolo Blahnik can now help its customers to ensure their investment purchases will stand the test of time. Taking advantage of standard services such as re-soling or re-heeling right through to restoration and dyeing means your prized Manolos will always look brand new.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Condé Nast Names Eugenie Trochu as Head of Vogue Paris

Click here to read the full article. FRENCH TOUCH: Condé Nast has appointed Eugénie Trochu as head of editorial content of Vogue Paris, as it replaces senior editors with a new digitally savvy generation charged with developing content that can be shared across the magazine’s global editions. The announcement confirms a report in WWD on Monday, and coincides with the nomination of Francesca Ragazzi to a similar position at Vogue Italia. Both women report to Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast chief content officer, and Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful. More from WWDAmerican Portrait Gala 2019: See the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Blythe Marks Is the Internet’s Most Colorful Vintage Dealer

The great thing about Blythe Marks is that she is not just a vintage dealer, but also a storyteller. Sure, her looks are absolutely fabulous. On her kaleidoscopic Instagram feed, she’ll pose in a hypnotic, face-printed Pleats Please pant and shirt set from 2001, a tiger stripe print mini dress by Vivienne Tam from the spring 1998 collection, and a Thierry Mugler highlighter yellow jacket that looks more like a sculpture than a garment. Marks has a way with words on Instagram and describes these pieces in a way that makes it easy for one to imagine themselves in those very threads. A photo of a patchwork coat is narrated, “bank robber of your dreams. Supple, autumnal ’70s patchwork leather for all-weather espionage and incognito Upper East Side shenanigans.” A bohemian silk panne velvet tri-color dress by Geoffrey Beene gets the description, “Forest nymph supreme in this velvet and lace Geoffrey Beene dream.” A Los Angeles-based copywriter as well, and the host for A Current Affair’s live vintage auctions, Blythe makes shopping a learning experience as well.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Literature-Inspired Eclectic Fashion

JW Anderson works with the iconic poet and playwright Oscar Wilde on the second capsule that follows the Spring/Summer 2021 drop. The duo work around the motto, "the secret of life is in art." Jonathan Anderson has been a big fan of Oscar Wilde and his literary work. During his...
New York City, NYIn Style

Everything You Need to Know About September's New York Fashion Week

After two virtual seasons due to the Covid 19 pandemic, New York Fashion Week is back. Of course, we assume it'll be just as magical as ever, full of celebrity front row sightings, fabulous street style, and Spring 2021 trends we'll want to try, ASAP. But, what else can we expect from the 91 (and more!) shows, presentations, and events that are planned?
Designers & Collectionsdistrictchronicles.com

What Fashion Influencers Have Worn at the Annual Met Gala

She wore a short dress designed by Stuart Vevers for Coach. It had a high neckline, pearl buttons, and numerous prints from top to bottom. Gevinson completed the look with heeled sandals, a black clutch, and statement red lipstick. Koshy also wore a black leotard underneath, a sparkling belt, red...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The AW21 Looks We’d Love To See Zendaya In

Zendaya’s status as a fashion icon is undeniable. Whether totally dolled up on the red-carpet (peek-a-boo yellow Valentino gown moment, anyone?), or off-duty in mom jeans and a merino-wool sweatshirt, British Vogue’s October cover star has nailed the sartorial brief countless times. Given that the knockout beauty would look stunning in anything – and that she’s increasingly a red-carpet risk-taker – predicting the runway looks she could add to her repertoire in the future is a fun fashion game.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Maria Sole Ferragamo Presents Jewelry Line at Milan Design Week

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Maria Sole Ferragamo’s passion for jewelry started when she was only nine years old and her mother gave her a kit to create beaded pieces. “I started making a lot of them and I was selling them at the beach,” said Ferragamo, one of the children of Salvatore Ferragamo’s non-executive chairman Leonardo Ferragamo. A natural beauty with intense blue eyes and a sophisticated allure, the young jewelry designer — who established the So-le Studio sustainable jewelry brand in London in 2017 — has recently installed its headquarters in an industrial area in Milan....
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Louis Vuitton Introduces FW21 Footwear Collection With Emma Chamberlain

Louis Vuitton is preparing for the Fall/Winter 2021 season with a new footwear collection worn by the brand’s favorite, Emma Chamberlain. The YouTube star is seen wearing statement-making designs, including the Pillow boot that first made its debut on the house’s Spring/Summer 2021 runway. Elsewhere, Chamberlain dons the Patti boot, a model featuring a two-way zip inspired by biker jackets. The shoe arrives in ankle-length and knee-high iterations, as well as all-black and color versions.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Louis Vuitton's Seductive "Spell On You" Perfume Is a Must-Have

Louis Vuitton has expanded its fragrance category with a brand new scent dubbed “Spell On You.”. “Where there is love, there are flowers. Fascinated by their symbolism as much as the variety of their olfactory nuances, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has made flowers his favorite creative territory,” the house stated in a press release. “Today, he weaves the seduction of ‘Spell On You’ around one of the most precious among them: the iris. A flower whose transformation into essences requires six years of patience.”
Designers & Collectionsthetrendspotter.net

Top International Fashion News of the Week | 05.09.21

Kendall Jenner is the new Creative Director of FWRD, and Amanda Gorman is the new face of Estee Lauder. Keep your finger on the pulse with the latest international fashion news stories of the week. Kim Jones Joins 2021 LVMH Prize Jury. Kim Jones – artistic director of Dior Men’s...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish’s Style Journey Is a Lesson in Fierce Individualism

It’s undoubtedly that voice that made Billie Eilish a star, whether ringing out with twinkling clarity on her breakout song “Ocean Eyes” or slipping into a husky growl on “Bad Guys” against a thumping bassline. And yet her distinctive sense of style—the shock of dyed acid green hair, now blonde; her playful streetwear—has always been equally arresting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy