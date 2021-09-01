Camille Miceli Named Artistic Director of Emilio Pucci
Camille Miceli is joining Emilio Pucci as its artistic director, effectively immediately. Her first collection is expected in 2022. “I would like to thank Sidney Toledano for his trust and I am delighted to lead the Artistic Direction of the Maison Pucci, a Florentine brand that has been celebrating the joy and art of Italian living for over 70 years,” Miceli said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to be able to contribute to the great history of this Italian maison.”www.vogue.com
