Camille Miceli Named Artistic Director of Emilio Pucci

The great thing about Blythe Marks is that she is not just a vintage dealer, but also a storyteller. Sure, her looks are absolutely fabulous. On her kaleidoscopic Instagram feed, she’ll pose in a hypnotic, face-printed Pleats Please pant and shirt set from 2001, a tiger stripe print mini dress by Vivienne Tam from the spring 1998 collection, and a Thierry Mugler highlighter yellow jacket that looks more like a sculpture than a garment. Marks has a way with words on Instagram and describes these pieces in a way that makes it easy for one to imagine themselves in those very threads. A photo of a patchwork coat is narrated, “bank robber of your dreams. Supple, autumnal ’70s patchwork leather for all-weather espionage and incognito Upper East Side shenanigans.” A bohemian silk panne velvet tri-color dress by Geoffrey Beene gets the description, “Forest nymph supreme in this velvet and lace Geoffrey Beene dream.” A Los Angeles-based copywriter as well, and the host for A Current Affair’s live vintage auctions, Blythe makes shopping a learning experience as well.