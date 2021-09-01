Cancel
Caroline County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern Delaware...and eastern Maryland. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SUSSEX...SOUTHEASTERN KENT AND EAST CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 716 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville to near Bridgeville to near Delmar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Dover, Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Harrington, Lewes, Milton, Bridgeville, Delmar, Dagsboro, Ellendale, Bowers, Smithville, Gumboro, Andrewsville, Sycamore, Big Stone Beach and Rising Sun-Lebanon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

