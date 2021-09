— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long summer spent at the beach, out by the pool or frolicking from place to place, you may see your tan lines and freckles as evidence of a good time. As long as you applied (and reapplied) sunscreen throughout those days, you may not think much about the impact the sun’s rays had on your skin. Over the years, though, even minor sun damage—which is what those freckles and tan really are—can leave a long-lasting mark in the forms of blotchy discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles.