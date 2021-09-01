Blues sign Colton Parayko to eight year extension

Commenting on his mentality at the start of the 2021 season, goaltender Filip Gustavsson shared this on Zoom with a group of journalists covering the Senators:. “I got traded here and I felt like I had a lot of pressure and I wanted to succeed myself. You see other players in the same age group, and you see them having success with the national team and stuff, and I wasn’t having it. That just puts more pressure on yourself. Then, you give up one bad goal or you have a bad game and you feel even worse and you start digging yourself a grave.