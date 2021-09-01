Cancel
NHL

Blues sign Colton Parayko to eight year extension

By hildymac
stlouisgametime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blues have made it crystal clear that, after the loss of Alex Pietrangelo to the Vegas Golden Knights last off-season, Colton Parayko was their number one defenseman. Unfortunately due to a nagging back injury, Parayko was only able to suit up for 32 games last season, netting two goals and ten assists. It was clear that he was in discomfort for a large portion of the games that he played in, and with Vladimir Tarasenko’s allegations that the team mis-handled his shoulder surgery, it was easy to be concerned about what that meant for Parayko’s back.

