Kent County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern Delaware...and eastern and northeastern Maryland. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern Delaware...and eastern and northeastern Maryland. Target Area: Kent; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sussex County in southern Delaware Southern Kent County in central Delaware Eastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland Eastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Windyhill to near Hurlock to near Hebron, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Milford, Seaford, Denton, Laurel, Harrington, Camden, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, Preston, Sudlersville, Ellendale, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Woodside and Viola. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Seaford, DE
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Maryland State
Kent County, DE
Ellendale, DE
Woodside, DE
