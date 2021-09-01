Cancel
This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.

