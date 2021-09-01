So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once upon a time, these fashion rules were known to be true: shirts are better when doubled (see: polos, tank tops); you can't wear a coat to the club (you must freeze while you walk); and black pants are a dress-code category all their own, which essentially works for every occasion. The last one was a favorite among those of us who spent our '00s teen years waiting tables, singing in the school chorus, and panicking while presenting 50%-of-your-grade-projects in front of the class. They were our emergency pants; the pants we only sorta-liked but deemed completely necessary and wore more than almost anything else.