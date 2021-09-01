Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh?

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once upon a time, these fashion rules were known to be true: shirts are better when doubled (see: polos, tank tops); you can't wear a coat to the club (you must freeze while you walk); and black pants are a dress-code category all their own, which essentially works for every occasion. The last one was a favorite among those of us who spent our '00s teen years waiting tables, singing in the school chorus, and panicking while presenting 50%-of-your-grade-projects in front of the class. They were our emergency pants; the pants we only sorta-liked but deemed completely necessary and wore more than almost anything else.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Cindy Bruna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Pants#Baggy Pants#Cos#Nike#Influencers#Spanx#Asos#Cos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Wears Her Goes-With-Everything $69 Sunglasses Nonstop

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Summer 2021 Belongs To The Micro Dress (And Not Just On Love Island)

Whether or not the Hot Girl Summer we were all promised has manifested itself in the way you hoped it would, it seems fashion certainly has got the memo. While the mini skirt has been enjoying its renaissance for a while now and 'sexy' dressing is very much back in favour, summer 2021 belongs to one item of clothing in particular: the micro dress.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

If Cinderella Wore Bottega Veneta, Lori Harvey's Heels Would Be Her Glass Slippers

Another outing for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan — this time, it was a day date — made for another reason to swoon over their subtly coordinated style. The duo ooze with cool every time they step out flashing their looks, and this instance was no different what with Lori's vintage silk top, her Hermès mini Kelly bag, and the Bottega Veneta caged heels that are fit for true queens.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Rihanna Wore Ripped Low-Rise Jeans With Pearls At The Supermarket

Now this is a billion-dollar look. On Sunday, Rihanna was spotted leaving her local New York City Whole Foods wearing the ultimate high-low ensemble. On the high end, the fashion-beauty mogul piled on the pearls, including Vivienne Westwood's signature choker. She paired the Harry Styles-approved jewelry trend with a black tweed jacket, a peek-a-boo lace balconette bra, and a black-and-gold Chanel chain belt. On the more casual side — casual for Rihanna that is — the singer-designer added low-rise ripped jeans, a Yankees baseball cap, and Adidas Sambas. In other words, she cleaned up in aisle three.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Um, You Can Buy TikTok's Latest It Dress on Amazon for Under $30

What would we do without TikTok? I'm being serious here, people! From the fun dance challenges to surprising food hacks, there's so much inspiration that can come across your #FYP. For the fashionable folks on the app, there are also tons of new trends and viral pieces that you can get in on because they're sooo cute and, most of the times, happen to be v inexpensive.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Date Night Hair Tutorial Features This $6 Drugstore Staple

In prehistoric (read: pre-Instagram) times, if you were dying to know the precise shade of red lipstick Tracee Ellis Ross wears to the gym or the exact dye used on Emma Stone’s hair, you were out of luck unless it just so happened to be shared in a print interview. Now, the stars and their glam teams are happy to offer information up directly to their fans — and for the record, the answers are MAC Ruby Woo and Redken Flashlift with these color tubes, respectively. The same goes for Hailey Beiber’s hair routine, just shared on her hugely popular YouTube account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy