Special Weather Statement issued for Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pickens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pickens County through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bevill Lock And Dam, or near Pickensville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aliceville, Pickensville, McMullen, Garden, Bevill Lock And Dam, Gainesville Lake Campground, Cochrane and George Downer Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
