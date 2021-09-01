Cancel
Put You and Your BFF's Musical Compatibility to the Test With Spotify's Newest Feature For Friends

By Lauren Harano
You and your best friend might be super compatible, but how compatible is your taste in music? Spotify is here to put that to the test with its newest feature called Blend. The personalized shared playlist feature has "Taste Match Scores" where two users who create a Blend will get a score that shows how similar or different their listening preferences are. Whether you're more of an Olivia Rodrigo fan or you can't get enough Drake, you'll be able to see just how much you have in common with your friend. You'll also be able to see the specific song that brings you both together, whether it's "Driver's License," "Butter," or something in between. Premium listeners can see which user's listening preferences contributed to the songs on the playlist, meaning if the playlist is really good, you both have your musical taste to thank. Wondering how to test your compatibility and try Blend? Follow these easy steps:

