Twitter reacts to Bears waiving WR Rodney Adams

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
The Bears’ feel-good story of the summer is over as preseason darling Rodney Adams has been waived, the team announced Wednesday.

Adams made the initial 53-man roster as the fifth wide receiver following an impressive preseason, where he made some great catches and built a rapport with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. If Adams clears waivers, the Bears will likely bring him back on the practice squad.

As you can imagine, Bears Twitter was not happy with the move just one day after they were celebrating Adams making the 53-man roster. While there was mostly outrage and confusion from fans, there were others that weren’t as surprised following the roster moves made in bringing in wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster.

Chicago Bears announce initial practice squad

