Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Eastern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harlow, or 8 miles west of Fordyce, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hampton... Bearden Thornton... Highland Industrial Park Harlow... Hampton Municipal Airport Artesian... Delhi Locust Bayou... Hopeville Woodberry... Millville Ramsey HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH