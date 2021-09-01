Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Stokes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN STOKES AND SOUTH CENTRAL PATRICK COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Danbury... Francisco Sandy Ridge... Hanging Rock State Park Collinstown... Prestonville Meadows This includes the following streams and drainages Dan River, Big Creek, Baker Branch, Crooked Creek, Big Beaver Island Creek and Cascade Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

