PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hospitals across the state are suffering because of the overflow of COVID-19 patients. “Our hospital has a large volume of patients that are requiring hospital beds, that’s the intensive care unit beds and just regular inpatient floor beds for their care,” says Dr. Jeremy Rogers, Emergency Medical Services Director for South Central Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital, just like all other hospitals, are seeing a large number of patients, so many that we don’t have enough beds for patients.”