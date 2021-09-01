Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fatality Crash at Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

Posted by 
Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 8 days ago

Case: 21-2420015

Time: 12:11 a.m.

Date: August 30, 2021

Location: Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

Deceased: Unidentified Hispanic male approximately 25 years of age

On August 30, at approximately 12:11 a.m., APD was notified of a collision that occurred in the vicinity of Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.. The preliminary investigation shows the green Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Giles Ln., veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar. The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased on August 30, 2021 at 1:02 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 76th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 82 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

Comments / 0

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

79
Followers
619
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braker#Fatality#Android#Crime Stoppers#Hispanic#Dell Seton Medical Center#The University Of Texas#Austin Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lakeside, CAeastcountymagazine.org

crash Lakeside

DRIVER EXPERIENCES MEDICAL EMERGENCY WHILE DRIVING ON I-8 IN LAKESIDE. June 7, 2018 (San Diego’s East County) – El Cajon resident Clyde Ray Chappell, 58, died at Sharp Memorial. from blunt force injuries suffered in a vehicle accident that occurred on June 2nd. Chappell was the rear passenger of a...
Trafficwrbl.com

Wicksburg car crash shuts down Highway 123 & 84

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday morning, a car crash occurred involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 84. Responding units included Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wicksburg Fire and Rescue, and Houston County Sheriff Deputies. Injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic was diverted from the...
Trafficmycbs4.com

Driver caused car crash Under the Influence

Wednesday, Aug. 25th, at 10pm, a car crash happened at the 5500 block of NW 13th street. Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, said Eduardo F. Roblero Morales was traveling northbound on NW13th Street, swerving back and forth between the lanes. After almost sideswiping a car, Roblero Morales attempted to make...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
PennLive.com

Mother of 10 dies in Michigan car crash

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – A 40-year-old mother of 10 died in a car crash over the weekend, and the community quickly came together to support her family with donations of more than $33,000. Marlene Beaudoin, of Calumet, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, after her vehicle collided with that of a...
Health ServicesPosted by
USA TODAY

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
97X

Stolen Mortuary Van Leads Police On Chase After Body Falls Out

A Georgia man accused of stealing a mortuary van with a body inside from a crematory parking lot, and leading police on a chase has turned himself in. Conyers Police Capt. Kim Lucas told FOX 5 detectives were looking for 23-year-old Kijon Griffin, who saw the van parked outside a crematory, jumped in, and took off.
Public Safetycentraloregondaily.com

Amber Alert cancelled, boys found safe

A suspect is in custody and two missing boys are now safe after a three day search that triggered an Amber Alert across the Northwest,. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in Utah issued the notification on Friday after the boys were reported missing. Derek Rowley was taken into custody early...
Jacksonville, ILkhqa.com

Shots fired in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from over the weekend. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Jordan Street. A witness said they woke up to eight shots being fired at the old apartments on Jordan Street. Officers found...
AccidentsNarcity

A Man Has Died In A Tragic McDonald's Drive-Thru Accident In Vancouver

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place at a McDonald's drive-thru in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 8. According to police, a man was at the Main Street and Terminal Avenue drive-thru location when, after paying for his food, he dropped his bank card. However, when he went...
Accidentsviralhatch.com

Five-year-old hero saves mother and brother from a life-threatening car crash

Bravery knows no age, and five-year-old Lexi Shymanski is the perfect proof of that. One day, her mother, Angela, was driving Lexi and her baby brother Peter through the Canadian Rockies in Alberta. However, the mom was very tired and sleepy, and we all know that driving in such a condition could be a recipe for disaster.
Trafficseguintoday.com

Victims identified in fiery I-10 crash

(Seguin) — The three victims killed in a fiery collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 10 have been identified. Those pronounced dead include 48-year-old Jason A. Howell of San Antonio, 36-year-old Jason Sanchez of San Antonio, and 37-year-old Joseph D. Cline of Marion. Two others who sustained various injuries were transported...
Public Safetywillmarradio.com

St. Paul Shooting Victim ID'd

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified a man left for dead in St. Paul's North End Monday night. Yesterday, it was announced that Demond Bingham was found when police responded to shots fired in the 800-block of Albermarle Street. He was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead shortly after. Police have no motive and have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy