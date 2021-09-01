Fatality Crash at Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

Case: 21-2420015

Time: 12:11 a.m.

Date: August 30, 2021

Location: Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

Deceased: Unidentified Hispanic male approximately 25 years of age

On August 30, at approximately 12:11 a.m., APD was notified of a collision that occurred in the vicinity of Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.. The preliminary investigation shows the green Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Giles Ln., veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar. The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased on August 30, 2021 at 1:02 a.m.

This is Austin’s 76th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 82 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.