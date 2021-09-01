Cancel
Auburn, IN

Man arrested in connection with Castle Court break-in, shooting

By KATHRYN BASSETT kbassett@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN — Police have arrested an Auburn man in connection with a March break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments in Auburn that wounded a 16-year-old girl. Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies. He was arrested Wednesday and incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail at 2:14 p.m. He was ordered to be held without bond until seen in court.

