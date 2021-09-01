King G: A New Bar and Deli Coming to the Crossroads

A lot of local bars have stepped up their outdoor game in the pandemic, but these summertime pop-ups are all outside, all the time, and they won’t be around forever. Started in 2015 and boasting an impressive can selection and all-day snack menu, this dog-friendly, all-ages beer garden along the MAX line on SW Yamhill Street is managed by the Hotel deLuxe (née Mallory), just across SW 15th. A short walk from Providence Park, it’s a great bet for a pre- or postgame stop on Timbers and Thorns match days, and a beer here is certainly cheaper than at the stadium. There’s mini-golf for $6 per person (no charge for hotel guests), while the cornhole and Jenga-esque giant block stacking game are free. The best part? When nature calls, 19th Hole patrons can walk across the street to use the bathroom off the glam hotel lobby, and get a dose of both classic Hollywood décor and the hotel’s air conditioning.