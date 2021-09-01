Taste Island Grill Serves Up Caribbean Flavors

For years, Cherven Desauguste and partner Mehret Tesfamariam have served up Ethiopian and Caribbean cuisine at Mesob Restaurant & Rhum Bar. But after enduring the pandemic, they realized customers could use a more affordable way to enjoy the flavors of their fine dining establishment. Enter Taste Island Grill, their new fast-casual restaurant that opened next door to Mesob in late July (3605 Broadway Boulevard). Guests can choose from a selection of bowls, such as the Reggae Vibs, made with jerk chicken, curried brown rice, pinto beans, peppers, onions, and steamed cabbage, or create their own bowls from a long list of ingredients. Taste Island Grill also serves up tacos, Jamaican patties, and three varieties of wings. Your wallet will be as happy as your stomach, with items priced between $7 and $13.