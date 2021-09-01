Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taste Island Grill Serves Up Caribbean Flavors

inkansascity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Cherven Desauguste and partner Mehret Tesfamariam have served up Ethiopian and Caribbean cuisine at Mesob Restaurant & Rhum Bar. But after enduring the pandemic, they realized customers could use a more affordable way to enjoy the flavors of their fine dining establishment. Enter Taste Island Grill, their new fast-casual restaurant that opened next door to Mesob in late July (3605 Broadway Boulevard). Guests can choose from a selection of bowls, such as the Reggae Vibs, made with jerk chicken, curried brown rice, pinto beans, peppers, onions, and steamed cabbage, or create their own bowls from a long list of ingredients. Taste Island Grill also serves up tacos, Jamaican patties, and three varieties of wings. Your wallet will be as happy as your stomach, with items priced between $7 and $13.

www.inkansascity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Caribbean Cuisine#Reggae#Peppers#Food Drink#Taste Island Grill#Ethiopian#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeshunker.com

Creamy Ramen Is This Fall's Must-Try Noodle Soup

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

13 Labor Day Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s nearly here–Labor Day. That last hurrah for the summer, before the days start to lose their sun-drenched glory. And by Labor Day, you might’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs, right? We’ve gathered up a list of other delish options for grilling and eating during those dog days. You know what we always say–make Frosé while the sun shines, darling.
RecipesThe Southern

Taste | Recipe: Crepes

Crêpes can be filled with savory or sweet ingredients, making them a good vessel for your favorite foods. Serve for breakfast stuffed with hazelnut spread and bananas or peanut butter and strawberries. Serve for lunch or dinner filled with wilted spinach, cooked mushrooms and cheese or a simple ham and cheese combination.
Recipesvegnews.com

20 Recipes for a Tasty Vegan Labor Day Celebration

Whether you’ve sizzled through summer, counted the days until autumn’s cool relief, or blissfully soaked up the rays for three months, it’s time to give the season a fond farewell. In order to truly toast summer, the government has conveniently given nearly everyone the day off. Labor Day parties can be some of the best of the year. With just a few easy tweaks to this classic holiday bash, you can easily (and safely) bid summer adieu! So put your white party pants on one last time and get started!
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

BACON PEACH BAKED BEANS

This recipe for bacon peach baked beans is a great addition to any meal. We love fresh peaches and this recipe is a great way to enjoy them. Add these to any summer barbecue for a great side dish. The flavor is great and this dish goes perfect with our Amish Pasta Salad.
Restaurantsmeatpoultry.com

Pollo Campero hatches chicken bowls

DALLAS — Quick service restaurant chain, Pollo Campero introduced added new Campero Chicken Bowls to its menus on Aug. 17. The new item feature the company’s fried chicken or citrus-marinated grilled boneless chicken breast. “We think delicious flavors taste better together, and with our new Campero Chicken Bowls, guests have...
Recipestucson.com

Recipe of the Day: Jerk Shrimp Burgers

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: burgers don’t need to be made out of ground meat. It’s true! Of course, we’re all familiar with beef burgers and turkey burgers, but you can really form a patty out of anything and grill it. If you’re at that point in the summer where you’re really feeling seafood instead of your land-dwelling proteins but still want a burger, these super spicy yet satisfying jerk shrimp burgers will be the surprise hit of the summer.
RecipesKGUN 9

5 Ways To Cook Eggs On The Grill

Grilling meals outdoors always seems to make everything taste better. And while chicken, burgers and hot dogs are old standbys when you light the grill, there are so many creative and delicious alternatives out there to try grilling. Take eggs, for example. They are one of the most versatile foods...
Food & Drinkskshb.com

Take Your Eggs To Go With These New Breakfast Bars

While it would be nice to sit down to a warm and fortifying breakfast every morning, in reality, many of us are grabbing something quick and gobbling it up as we head out the door. A new offering from Vital Farms, however, will take you one step closer to having...
Food & DrinksEater

13 Restaurants Serving Smoky Barbecued Vegetables

If there’s any group that’s historically left out of the barbecue conversation, it’s the plant-based crowd. There’s so much emphasis on grilled proteins, but the grilled or wood-fired vegetable is worth consideration, too. Wood ovens fire up every day throughout Los Angeles, providing ample flavor, char, and a smoky finish to cauliflower, broccolini, or even a stacked oyster mushroom kebab from a prominent Downtown restaurant. Below is a guide that shows exactly where to find smoky grilled or wood-fired vegetable dishes throughout Southern California.
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Buya Izakaya + Yakitori Serving Up Delicious Japanese Soul Food In Wynwood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Buya Izakaya + Yakitori is described as a Japanese soul food eatery and bar right in the heart of Wynwood. Buya, which means “small fire,” is owned by the team that founded KYU, a well-known hot spot also in Wynwood. General Manager Felipe Ojeda explains the Izakaya and Yakitori concept. “An Izakaya is basically like a casual drinking establishment in Japan, they’re really popular in and around Tokyo,” explained Ojeda to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo while toasting sake. Felipe describes the pub style look and food as both fun and off beat. “It’s a small place, really casual, you can get great drinks great...
RecipesGreatist

13 of the Best Mexican Recipes to Grill This Summer

With grilling season in full swing, you may be getting tired of hot dogs and hamburgers. Enter: Grilled Mexican food—especially perfect if your local taqueria is still closed right now. You can obviously make your own margaritas too. While not all of the below dishes are what you’d call authentic,...
RecipesPosted by
Mens Journal

Camping Recipes Top Chefs Make in the Great Outdoors

When top chefs go camping, it’s a culinary adventure in the great outdoors. They trade burgers and hot dogs for bone-in ribeyes with a side of buttery, herb-crusted potatoes. Or they make fresh halibut, crisping the skin in a skillet then topping with a scratch-made strawberry relish. And you can, too. But the key to elevated camping recipes is a little planning. (You know this if you’ve ever tried to dice peppers on a wobbly picnic table).
Gardena, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Caribbean food comes alive with flavor at The Blue Hole in Gardena

Many years ago, following the advice of occasional detective/full-time boat bum Travis McGee (in a series of books by mystery writer John D. MacDonald), I opted to take some early retirement while I was still young enough to enjoy it. I left the alternative paper I helped edit at the time, packed a duffle, and headed for Mexico and Central America for half a year, intending to travel by bus, train and thumb.
Food & DrinksFrederick News-Post

An ice cream burger is the tastiest way to keep cool

Ice cream is working overtime this summer. Following a week of record-breaking heat, sales of the frosty treat are on the rise, from Las Vegas to New York. Tipsy Scoop, the New York-based shop that specializes in booze-infused flavors, saw triple the number of inquiries for catering and events during the past week, when a heat wave hit the city, compared to the week before. “At our Brooklyn location, we’ve had people coming to the door for ice cream two-plus hours before opening,” says Tipsy Scoop’s director of marketing, Rachel Chitwood.
Food & DrinksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Healthy Alternatives to Popular Barbecue Foods

Summer will be over soon and with it most likely the barbecue season. By now, many people may be tired of the traditional hamburgers and hot dogs that are barbecue staples. Instead, you can opt for healthier alternatives that will add different tastes and nutrients to the meal. To compile a list of 20 healthy […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy