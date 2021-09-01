Society Promises an Art-Forward Cocktail Experience
The team behind immersive cocktail experiences The Fall and The Scarlet Room is back with Society, a Crossroads bar and eatery (2050 Central Street) with art woven into its every aspect, from the multicolored glass installation that serves as a light fixture over the bar to the stunning custom tables where you set your drink. The menu features an inventive lineup of cocktails, such as a peach habañero old fashioned, plus sushi, sandwiches, and classic main courses, as well as weekend brunch. The restaurant and bar also boasts a covered patio with its own lineup of tropical cocktails. And if there wasn’t already enough to love, Society is now home to The Scarlet Room, open on weekends and as a private event space.www.inkansascity.com
