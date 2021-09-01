Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Society Promises an Art-Forward Cocktail Experience

inkansascity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind immersive cocktail experiences The Fall and The Scarlet Room is back with Society, a Crossroads bar and eatery (2050 Central Street) with art woven into its every aspect, from the multicolored glass installation that serves as a light fixture over the bar to the stunning custom tables where you set your drink. The menu features an inventive lineup of cocktails, such as a peach habañero old fashioned, plus sushi, sandwiches, and classic main courses, as well as weekend brunch. The restaurant and bar also boasts a covered patio with its own lineup of tropical cocktails. And if there wasn’t already enough to love, Society is now home to The Scarlet Room, open on weekends and as a private event space.

www.inkansascity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cocktails#Sushi#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Cocktail Hour: East Meets West Whiskey Sour

As a general rule, I am a huge fan of tiki drinks. Like many people, I had only ever seen tiki drinks in movies or on TV. I had my first actual tiki cocktail when I was living in NYC, at a little bar called Milk & Honey. If you’ve heard of it, you’ll certainly know that it was one of the most influential bars in the 2000’s. It’s owner, Sasha Petraske, opened the bar on New Year’s Eve, 1999.
Food & Drinkspdxmonthly.com

3 Outdoor Pop-Up Bars to Try Before Summer Ends

A lot of local bars have stepped up their outdoor game in the pandemic, but these summertime pop-ups are all outside, all the time, and they won’t be around forever. Started in 2015 and boasting an impressive can selection and all-day snack menu, this dog-friendly, all-ages beer garden along the MAX line on SW Yamhill Street is managed by the Hotel deLuxe (née Mallory), just across SW 15th. A short walk from Providence Park, it’s a great bet for a pre- or postgame stop on Timbers and Thorns match days, and a beer here is certainly cheaper than at the stadium. There’s mini-golf for $6 per person (no charge for hotel guests), while the cornhole and Jenga-esque giant block stacking game are free. The best part? When nature calls, 19th Hole patrons can walk across the street to use the bathroom off the glam hotel lobby, and get a dose of both classic Hollywood décor and the hotel’s air conditioning.
RestaurantsEater

Casual Mexican Fare and Natural Wine Are on the Menu at This Coconut Grove Newcomer

Modern Mexican cuisine that pays homage to its roots is the star at the forthcoming Los Felix restaurant, which is set to debut in Coconut Grove in early September. This marks the second restaurant for Grassfed Culture Hospitality who also operate Krus Kitchen, an hybrid restaurant, market, and wine shop, that is housed next door to Los Felix. The group is led by restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and chef Sebastian Vargas, whose collective resumes boast Michelin-starred restaurants Osteria Francescana, Eleven Madison Park, and Faviken Magasinet.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Try These Delicious Summer Beer Cocktails

I like making my own cocktails and even getting a little weird with them. I recently made two beer cocktails; a beer mosa and beer-rita. Both were completely different but equally delicious in there own way. I thought mixing tequila and beer would be disgusting. Turns out it’s one of my favorite beverages I’ve made all summer. Checkout how to mix up both refreshing beverages here!
Food & Drinksdiscoverourcoast.com

Cocktail Time with Emily: The art of the garnish

As with fine cuisine, a cocktail’s appeal develops before the consumer even tastes it. Just like a chef’s intricate plating, a cocktail’s final presentation should always be part of the recipe’s consideration. The frosted glass, the kind of ice used, fresh herb crowns or fruit, be it a twist of...
Drinkstatler.com

This trio of smart English wineries are offering you the chance to witness the harvest

One of the most magical times of year to visit East Sussex stalwart Rathfinny is for its harvest. There are two options available to you. For those keen to get involved, you can join the merry band of volunteers who tirelessly work at picking the grapes (it’s said to be a very jovial atmosphere, with a boombox played aloud and ample food and drink). If your preference is for a more relaxing visit, then you can book a staycation package, which includes a tour, tasting, dinner at the Harvest Marquee Restaurant and accommodation in the beautiful Flint Barns, giving you the opportunity to extend your visit with a trip to the neighbouring village of Alfriston, too, with its smart antique shops and countryside walks.
Drinksvinepair.com

10 of the Best Bourbon Cocktails for Fall

All September on VinePair, we’re turning our focus to America’s spirit: bourbon. For our third annual Bourbon Month, we’re exploring the industry legends and innovators, our favorite craft distilleries, new bottles we love, and more. The buzz surrounding fall drinks is almost as inevitable as the leaves changing colors (we’re...
Restaurantsphiladelphiaweekly.com

Pop-up cocktails

Glu Hospitality presents a limited-edition, end-of-summer experience with the grand opening of Leda and The Swan Pop-up Cocktail Garden at 1033 N. 2nd Street, running through Sept. 5. The new al fresco cocktail and music hideaway will pop-up outside of the former home of Wahlburgers, next to the Piazza and across from El Camino and SET No Libs. This outdoor space come September will be part of one of the city’s largest openings of the year when Glu will debut two side-by-side restaurant concepts Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria. Lnsphilly.com,
Eater

Farmers Kitchen + Bar Opens Downtown With a Burst of Locally Sourced Eats

The Minnesota Farmers Union’s first restaurant just debuted in the former Spoonriver space, bringing the historic Mill District neighborhood a new sit-down spot for hyperlocal meats, cheeses, and produce. Farmers Kitchen + Bar opens as a coffee bar with caffeinated concoctions such as a State Fair maple cream nitro starting...
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios Charlotte

3 new restaurants to bring donuts, tacos and breakfast food to South End

The striking Dimensional Place building at the corner of Tryon, Camden and Summit in South End will soon be home to three new restaurants, joining the existing Blacow Burger. Why it matters: The modern glass-paned high-rise — and its mix of local operators and new-to-market concepts — is an unmistakable departure from the old Common Market […] The post 3 new restaurants to bring donuts, tacos and breakfast food to South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Food & Drinkshvmag.com

3 Hudson Valley Cocktails to Enjoy Over Labor Day Weekend

Toast to the unofficial end of summer—Labor Day weekend—with these delicious and refreshing cocktail recipes by Valley restaurants. Take the hassle out of mixing individual cocktails at your Labor Day weekend party and try whipping up a pitcher of these crowd-pleasing punches instead. Here are some of our favorite big-batch cocktail and mocktail (alcohol-free) recipes made with blackberries, strawberries, kiwis, and other luscious summer fruit. Cheers to Labor Day weekend!
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

How To Make the Last Word Cocktail, a Gin Classic

Within classic cocktail culture, gin so often plays a prominent role. Such is the case with The Last Word, a delightful green concoction enlivened by the aromatic clear spirit. It’s a cocktail that has practically lived two lives, one just as it was born during the heyday of early 20th-century American bar life, and another which started about two decades ago.
GardeningGettysburg Times

Four gardeners' art in August

The Garden of the Month committee previously selected one garden in a given month. However, on Belmont Road we found two neighboring gardens united by mutual horticultural interests, friendship, and grandparenthood. On what were 30 years ago a farmer’s fields, two handsome houses now sit on the top of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy