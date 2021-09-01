NC, SC Lawyers Group Starts Initiative To Help Underserved Business Owners
Twenty-four law firms have come together to launch the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative, an initiative aimed to support underserved communities in the Carolinas. Their goal is to create inclusivity among communities throughout the Carolinas while reducing systemic barriers to social and economic mobility. One way they plan to do this is through a pilot program called the Charlotte Legal Initiative to Mobilize Businesses, or CLIMB.www.wfae.org
Comments / 0