Charlotte, NC

NC, SC Lawyers Group Starts Initiative To Help Underserved Business Owners

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Twenty-four law firms have come together to launch the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative, an initiative aimed to support underserved communities in the Carolinas. Their goal is to create inclusivity among communities throughout the Carolinas while reducing systemic barriers to social and economic mobility. One way they plan to do this is through a pilot program called the Charlotte Legal Initiative to Mobilize Businesses, or CLIMB.

Charlotte, NC
WFAE

Charlotte-Area Businesses And Workers Prepare For Expiration Of Unemployment Assistance

On Labor Day, federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits expire. They include three programs established in March of 2020 as part of the CARES Act. For more on the programs and what they're ending might mean for unemployed workers and Charlotte's economy, WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Bruce Clarke of Catapult, a group that works with employers across the state. He joins as part of our series, Rebuilding Charlotte.
Asheville, NC
WFAE

NC Nonprofit To Boost COVID Resources In Hispanic Communities

A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina's Spanish-speaking immigrant communities. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant. The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of...
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

The Price We Pay: Health Care Transparency

Over the last three decades, the cost of American medical care has gone up 227%. This is after accounting for inflation. We spend an average of $12,642 on medical care every year, and we pay twice as much as other wealthy countries spend on their residents. This week on “Charlotte...
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

Charlotte's First Arts And Culture Officer Eager To Focus On Improving Financial Sustainability, Equity

Earlier this year, the Charlotte City Council decided to scrap how it funded the arts. The City Council voted to break its decades-old tie with the Arts & Science Council and create a new office that would distribute a blend of public and private funding to arts institutions. The city has named Priya Sircar as its first arts and culture officer to lead that effort, and she joins WFAE's guest "All Things Considered" host Sarah Delia.
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

These Charlotte ZIP Codes Saw High Evictions, Despite Federal Moratorium

While a federal moratorium significantly curbed evictions in Mecklenburg County, those that did occur did so most frequently in some of the county’s most vulnerable areas. A Charlotte Journalism Collaborative examination of nearly 700 eviction cases from October 2020 to March 2021 found evictions during the pandemic most often occurred in ZIP codes with higher rates of poverty, higher Black populations and less housing investment than the county, overall.
Statesville, NC
WFAE

Iredell Closes Three Schools As NC Discusses COVID-19 Control Strategies

Iredell-Statesville Schools has temporarily closed three schools because of COVID-19. All students at Central and Lakeshore elementary schools and East Iredell Middle School are now learning remotely and will return Sept. 13, a district spokesperson said Thursday. The school board voted Tuesday to impose a mask mandate. Superintendent Jeff James...

