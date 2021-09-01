Cancel
Electronics

Save big on appliances, laptops and more at the Samsung Labor Day Sale

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
Upgrade your home tech with deals on appliances, laptops and more at the Samsung Labor Day Sale. Getty/Shacil/Samsung

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Labor Day on the horizon, maybe you're thinking about how you'll spend your day off. Maybe by getting some chores done around the house or starting some personal projects? Better yet, how about staying home and catching up on your favorite shows? Whatever you need, Samsung has top-tier tech for eye-catching discounts at its Labor Day sale .

Through Wednesday, September 15 , the international technology brand is offering major discounts on its stylish and super-capable products. You can save up to $1,500 on select 8K TVs and up to $1,100 off BESPOKE refrigerators .

Samsung is also offering unique discounts on smaller pieces of home tech if you have older devices you're looking to unload. If you have an iPhone 11 Pro, for example, you can save $450 on the brand's Galaxy tablets when you trade it in. You can also get up to $40 off purchases of the brand's Galaxy Buds2 earbuds ($149.99) depending on the wired or wireless headset you have to trade in, and up to $859 off purchases of its Flip3 smartphone depending on the smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. (If trading in is in your plans, be prepared to enter information about your device and model to find out your final price. Below, we've listed the lowest prices we could find with trade-in—sometimes with final prices lower than the lowest price you'll see on the page!—but your final price may vary.)

If you've got a bright living room in need of a TV, the QN90A 4K Smart TV can be yours for as low as $1,399.99, $100 off of its lowest list price of $1,499.99 for its 50-inch model. The QN90A is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its searing brightness and rich color saturation, on top of having multiple extras to create the best viewing experience, especially for gamers.

This Samsung smart load washer is tough on stains but gentle on fabric, and you can get it for less than $750. Samsung

If you need a powerful washing machine to keep your clothes looking good as new, there's the WF45R6300AW front-load washer at $729 in white, and $749 in Champagne, saving you $320 to $424.96. The washer is a version of the WF45R6300AV, which is one of our favorite washing machines due to its effective stain removal and gentle-on-fabric cycle.

No matter your Labor Day plans, check out more high-quality Samsung gadgets on sale below to make your free time as high-tech as possible.

The best deals to shop at the Samsung Labor Day Sale

Appliances

More than 260 customers praised this Samsung gas range for its modern look and fast burners. Samsung

TVs

If you need a TV that can adapt to a bright space, the Samsung QN90A is the one that hits the spot. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Laptops and tablets

Though an older model, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is still loved by customers for its great screen and easy-to-use functionality. Samsung/Amazon

Smartphones and audio

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer micro-sized, stylish design. Reviewed / Ryan Waniata

Shop the Samsung Labor Day Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on appliances, laptops and more at the Samsung Labor Day Sale

