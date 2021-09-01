Save big on appliances, laptops and more at the Samsung Labor Day Sale
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
With Labor Day on the horizon, maybe you're thinking about how you'll spend your day off. Maybe by getting some chores done around the house or starting some personal projects? Better yet, how about staying home and catching up on your favorite shows? Whatever you need, Samsung has top-tier tech for eye-catching discounts at its Labor Day sale .
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Through Wednesday, September 15 , the international technology brand is offering major discounts on its stylish and super-capable products. You can save up to $1,500 on select 8K TVs and up to $1,100 off BESPOKE refrigerators .
Samsung is also offering unique discounts on smaller pieces of home tech if you have older devices you're looking to unload. If you have an iPhone 11 Pro, for example, you can save $450 on the brand's Galaxy tablets when you trade it in. You can also get up to $40 off purchases of the brand's Galaxy Buds2 earbuds ($149.99) depending on the wired or wireless headset you have to trade in, and up to $859 off purchases of its Flip3 smartphone depending on the smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. (If trading in is in your plans, be prepared to enter information about your device and model to find out your final price. Below, we've listed the lowest prices we could find with trade-in—sometimes with final prices lower than the lowest price you'll see on the page!—but your final price may vary.)
If you've got a bright living room in need of a TV, the QN90A 4K Smart TV can be yours for as low as $1,399.99, $100 off of its lowest list price of $1,499.99 for its 50-inch model. The QN90A is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its searing brightness and rich color saturation, on top of having multiple extras to create the best viewing experience, especially for gamers.
If you need a powerful washing machine to keep your clothes looking good as new, there's the WF45R6300AW front-load washer at $729 in white, and $749 in Champagne, saving you $320 to $424.96. The washer is a version of the WF45R6300AV, which is one of our favorite washing machines due to its effective stain removal and gentle-on-fabric cycle.
No matter your Labor Day plans, check out more high-quality Samsung gadgets on sale below to make your free time as high-tech as possible.
The best deals to shop at the Samsung Labor Day Sale
Appliances
- Get the ME17R7021EW Over-the-Range Microwave from $199 (Save $60 to $110)
- Get the DVE50R5200W Electric Dryer from $699 (Save $50 to $150)
- Get the DW80R5060US StormWash Dishwasher from $699 (Save $150 to $200)
- Get the WA50R5200AW Top-Load Washer from $699 (Save $50 to $174.96)
- Get the WF45R6300AW Front-Load Washer from $729 (Save $344.96 to $400)
- Get the DW80R9950US Smart Dishwasher from $849 (Save $300 to $400)
- Get the NE59J7850WS Electric Range from $1,299 (Save $500)
- Get the NX60T8711SS Gas Range from $1,699 (Save $600)
- Get the RF23R6201SR 3-Door French Door Refrigerator from $1,899 (Save $800 to $900)
- Get the RF28R7351DT 4-Door French Door Refrigerator from $2,499 (Save $900 to $1,100)
- Get the RF28R7551SR 4-Door French Door Refrigerator from $3,419 (Save $380 to $400)
TVs
- Get the Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV from $999.99 (Save $200 to $900)
- Get the QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,399.99 (Save $100 to $1,000)
- Get the Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,399.99 (Save $200 to $1,200)
- Get the 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $1,899.99 (Save $100)
- Get the Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $1,999 (Save $700)
- Get the 75-Inch Class Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,699.99 (Save $100)
- Get the 65-Inch Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,999.99 (Save $500)
Laptops and tablets
- Get the Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet from $199.99 with eligible trade in (Save $25 to $450)
- Get the Galaxy Tab S7+ Tablet from $399.99 with eligible trade in (Save $45 to $450)
- Get the Galaxy Book S, 256GB Laptop for $399 (Save $550)
- Get the Galaxy Book Pro Laptop from $249.99 with eligible trade in (Save $200 to $750)
- Get the 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 Laptop from $599.99 with eligible trade in (Save $50 to $750)
Smartphones and audio
- Get the Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone from $199.99 with eligible trade in (Save $10 to $600)
- Get the Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds from $129.99 with eligible trade in (Save $30 to $50)
- Get the Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds from $109.99 with eligible trade in (Save $20 to $40)
- Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Smartphone from $349.99 with eligible trade in (Save $54.99 to $859.98)
- Get the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $899.99 with eligible trade in (Save $94.99 to $1,129.98)
Shop the Samsung Labor Day Sale
Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on appliances, laptops and more at the Samsung Labor Day Sale
Comments / 0