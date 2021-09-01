3 Officers, 2 Paramedics Charged In Death Of Elijah McClain

DENVER (CBS4) – Five men arrested in connection with a deadly crime spree in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood face multiple felony charges. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that prosecutors in her office charged the five men with the shooting death of Shmuel Silverberg in addition to the other violent crimes.
Isaiah Freeman (credit: Denver Police)
Isaiah Freeman, 18, has been charged with 21 felony counts: murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts...
