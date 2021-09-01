Cancel
Law Enforcement

3 Officers, 2 Paramedics Charged In Death Of Elijah McClain

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury has indicted three police officers and two paramedics involved in the death of a young Black man in Colorado. Elijah McClain died after being stopped by officers in 2019; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Colorado State
Elijah Mcclain
#Police#Cbs2
New York City, NY
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jamal Smith, Of Chicago, Charged In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting Of Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Jamal Smith, of Chicago, has been formally charged in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested Smith in Decatur, Illinois. He is now charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This has been an all-hands approach,” Fadden said. “This...
Fairfield, CA

Police recover more than 120 firearms from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – More than 120 firearms were recovered from a Fairfield home after a search warrant was conducted, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On Saturday, August 21, authorities received reports of a gunshot during a dispute in the area of the 1000 block of Buchanan Street. When...
Stockton, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Seize $55K After Search Of Suspect’s Home

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say they seized thousands of dollars worth of cash as well as some guns during a search of a home prompted by a traffic stop on Thursday. Stockton police say officers pulled over a car near Volpi Drive and Houston Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear, but officers were soon searching the car. A loaded gun was found during the search of the car, police say. Officers later searched the suspect’s home and found three other guns as well as promethazine. Officers say they also found around $55,000 in cash during the search. The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Hernandez, was arrested and is facing weapons and drug charges.
Arapahoe County, CO
CBS Denver

1 Homicide Suspect Dead After Pulling Gun On Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a deadly shooting with a wanted homicide suspect on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue at Ivy Crossing Apartments just before 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) The person killed in the shooting is a female homicide suspect. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Team was conducting surveillance for Denver on a homicide suspect. Detectives had been looking for her since July 24 in connection to a homicide at 4700 Vine Street. The positive ID on the suspect under surveillance was made at...
Law Enforcement

'I feared for my life': Ex-Georgia deputy indicted after repeatedly punching man in arrest

An ex-Georgia deputy was indicted Wednestday after video showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest last year. Brandon Myers, 25, who is white, was fired for “excessive use of force” shortly after a September video went viral showing him and another deputy pinning and beating 26-year-old Roderick Walker, a Black man. Walker was arrested after a vehicle he was in was pulled over for a broken taillight, and the encounter was recorded on camera by Walker's girlfriend, Juanita Davis.
Indiana County, PA

Police make drug arrests in Creekside

CREEKSIDE — State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported multiple drug arrests after incidents on Aug. 20 and 21. Troopers said three Indiana County residents were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and drug investigation that turned up suspected heroin and other substances in Washington Township on the evening of Aug. 20.
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County: Deputies shoot, kill woman wanted in Denver homicide

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a woman they said has been wanted since July 24 in a Denver homicide. A fugitive unit was doing surveillance and found the suspect around 3:30 p.m. Friday, with the understanding that she was known to be armed and dangerous, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

5 Charged In Deadly Shooting, Denver-Area Crime Spree

DENVER (CBS4) – Five men arrested in connection with a deadly crime spree in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood face multiple felony charges. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that prosecutors in her office charged the five men with the shooting death of Shmuel Silverberg in addition to the other violent crimes. Isaiah Freeman (credit: Denver Police) Isaiah Freeman, 18, has been charged with 21 felony counts: murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts...

