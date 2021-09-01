3 Officers, 2 Paramedics Charged In Death Of Elijah McClain

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say they seized thousands of dollars worth of cash as well as some guns during a search of a home prompted by a traffic stop on Thursday. Stockton police say officers pulled over a car near Volpi Drive and Houston Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear, but officers were soon searching the car. A loaded gun was found during the search of the car, police say. Officers later searched the suspect’s home and found three other guns as well as promethazine. Officers say they also found around $55,000 in cash during the search. The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Hernandez, was arrested and is facing weapons and drug charges.