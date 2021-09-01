Cancel
Jets put Jarrad Davis, Ashtyn Davis, Conor McDermott on IR

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets announced several moves on Wednesday, including the return of three players they cut while setting their initial 53-man roster. Linebacker Jarrad Davis, safety Ashtyn Davis and offensive lineman Conor McDermott have all been placed on injured reserve. Jarrad Davis hurt his ankle in the team’s second preseason game and Ashtyn Davis came off the PUP list with a foot injury earlier this week. McDermott is dealing with a knee injury.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Griffin
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Shawn Phillips
Person
Isaiah Williams
Person
Ronald Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Linebacker Jarrad Davis#Pup
