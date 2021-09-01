Colorado Fire Spanning Multiple Acres Ignites From Sparks From Lawnmower

Wildfires continue to loom across the West in a path of total devastation and destruction. From Washington to California, and even Minnesota, it’s hard to fathom an end. Scenes of billowing smoke, raining ash, and orphaned baby animals are enough to elicit an emotional reaction in anyone. In a close call, Colorado joins the list of victims to fire in a situation that wreaked plenty of havoc, but could have been much, much worse. The incident in question took place Tuesday afternoon in the city of Colorado Springs.