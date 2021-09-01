Weather Blog: Rainfall from Ida passes south tonight, dry and cooler Thursday

Clouds increased fairly quickly this morning as the remnants from Ida push their way into southern regions this evening. Rainfall that could be heavy at times lasts into the overnight and wraps up right around sunrise in the morning. Further south you go the more rainfall you will see. 1-3″ of rainfall is possible for the very southern counties in Vermont and New Hampshire. For that reason the NWS has issued a Flood Watch for Bennington and Windham counties until Thursday morning. Lows tonight fall back into the 50s, with a mainly dry forecast in the Champlain Valley.