Luis Rojas discusses thumbs down controversy, Mets fans reaction with Carton & Roberts

It took a while. Nearly five months. But all the frustration boiling over at Citi Field finally took aim at the Mets’ manager Wednesday night in the seventh inning. Just about every Met not named Pete Alonso or Jacob deGrom has been booed at some point or another during this maddening season. There was plenty more of it Wednesday, too. But it wasn’t until Luis Rojas got burned by the highly questionable decision to pull an otherwise dominant Taijuan Walker in the seventh that the fans targeted the manager with a very specific, never-before-heard demand.