Luis Rojas discusses thumbs down controversy, Mets fans reaction with Carton & Roberts

By Carton Roberts, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Manager Luis Rojas discusses the recent thumbs down controversy and the Mets fans’ reaction during his weekly segment with Carton & Roberts.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

