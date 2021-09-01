UMass Dartmouth kicks off fall semester

After three semesters of mostly remote learning and work, UMass Dartmouth recently welcomed back all students, faculty, and staff to campus for the fall semester. On August 28, with the help of the UMassD football team, faculty and staff members, and their families, 900 first-year students moved into the new Balsam and Spruce residential halls that were officially opened in the fall of 2020 but were not fully occupied due to pandemic-related safety protocols. The university expects 2,600 students in total to live on campus this semester.