Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress, OH

Delta variant causing restaurant industry slowdown, leaders ask Congress for more federal aid

By Jade Jarvis
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GijZX_0bjpdrTa00

The combination of continued staffing shortages and the Delta variant is putting the restaurant industry on shaky ground heading into fall.

Now, leaders in all 50 states, including Ohio, are asking Congress for more financial help before things get worse.

The National Restaurant Association, along with restaurant associations in each state, wrote a letter to Congress asking them to replenish the depleted Restaurant Revitalization Fund with an additional $60 billion.

The first round of funding earlier this year provided $28.6 billion to eligible restaurants. Only 101,000 out of the 278,000 restaurant operators who applied received funding.

Laurie Torres, the owner of Mallorca restaurant in Downtown Cleveland and president of Cleveland Independents, received some of that funding. She said it helped immensely after a rough 2020.

“I personally took a lot of personal money from my kids' college funds to make sure that my staff was paid and that the bills were paid,” said Torres.

Thankfully, 2021 started a little differently thanks to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We really started to see a recovery over the summer and actually just an extreme amount of interest in restaurants and a boom,” said Torres.

But now, it seems like the pendulum is swinging the other way for the restaurant industry.

“In August those numbers that were up, are starting to go down again,” said Torres.

Ohio Restaurant Association president and CEO John Barker said the slowdown is being driven by concerns about the delta variant, and that results from a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association last month backs that up.

Six in 10 adults said they’ve changed their restaurant usage as a result of the delta variant.

But it's not just COVID, Barker said the labor shortage is still a huge factor.

“Sometimes those wait times are more than folks are comfortable with. And that's very unfortunate for everybody,” said Barker.

Torres hasn’t been spared on that front.

“A couple of weeks ago, we did 300 people with two waiters, two bussers, and a food runner, and myself of course,” said Torres.

But she credits the money from the RRF for helping her make it through tough times like those.

“RRF was crucial to be able to survive that, to be able to pay those back debts and also to be able to strategize for the future,” said Torres.

Ohio restaurants received $586.8 million of that money. But still, 6,804 restaurants in Ohio walked away with nothing.

That’s why the ORA teamed up with the National Restaurant Association on the letter to Congress.

“If they don't have any other way to get financing to kind of help them out of this, we're going to see more closures. And that's that,” said Barker.

Torres wants to avoid that at all costs because she believes the effects will be devastating.

“If these restaurants don't survive, it is a complete shift in our culture. Everything about what we do on the weekends and our holidays and everything, it's all based in the food and the restaurant industry,” said Torres.

Jade Jarvis is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Congress, OH
Government
City
Delta, OH
Delta, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Business
City
Congress, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Covid#Rrf#Ora#News 5 Cleveland#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurants101.9 KELO-FM

Delta variant likely to hurt U.S. restaurant recovery -report

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens the fragile recovery of U.S. restaurants, according to a report on Tuesday from the National Restaurant Association. Nearly one in five adults surveyed online from August 13-15 said they stopped going to restaurants as Delta cases rose,...
Public HealthWLOS.com

Health advocates say Biden failing to meet global vaccine pledge

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The White House has said the United States would be "an arsenal of vaccines for the world," but according to health advocates, the Biden administration is woefully behind its pledge to help the world stamp out COVID-19. A new report by the AIDS advocacy group PReP4All, criticized the Biden administration for failing to make needed investments in expanding vaccine production capacity, even after Congress appropriated billions of dollars for that purpose.
Metairie, LAbizneworleans.com

Delta Variant Threatens Louisiana Restaurant Industry Financial Security

METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association and 50 other state restaurant association partners sent a letter to Congressional leadership sharing new national consumer confidence survey findings and urging swift replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Louisiana has more than 2,900 pending applications that total more than $600 million in stabilization funding that would be addressed by the $60 billion proposed replenishment bills.
Restaurantsfloridapolitics.com

Restaurants plead with Congress for more help

The new COVID-19 surge is putting 'acute pressure back on the restaurant industry.'. The delta variant-driven summer surge of COVID-19 is starting again to discourage people from going out to eat, leaving restaurants very concerned and pleading for more help from Congress. “We concluded that a majority of consumers have...
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

More restaurant owners worried about rent due to Delta variant

More small businesses are able to make rent as the economic recovery continues, but restaurant owners are still struggling. About 30% of all small businesses in the U.S. could not pay their August rent in full or on time, according to a new survey of 5,349 small business owners by small business referral network Alignable. That is an improvement over the 35% who reported rent problems in July.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

The Fight for Federal Aid Resumes for Restaurants

This past week, The National Restaurant Association shared survey data with Congressional leaders on the state of the consumer, some 18 months removed from the onset of COVID-19. It painted a convoluted landscape, to put it blandly. Thanks to a recent spike in cases due to the Delta variant, six in 10 said they’ve changed their restaurant usage, while 37 percent said they ordered takeout or delivery instead of sitting down in a restaurant, and 19 percent chose to dine outside.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Restaurants call for Revitalization Fund refill amid delta variant scare

Restaurants are still struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, and they’re calling on Congress to provide them with $60 billion in emergency relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as the delta variant grips the nation. “A majority of consumers have changed their dining behavior in a manner that is...
Public HealthNew Pittsburgh Courier

Biden administration set to announce third Covid vaccine dose for all Americans

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means...
PharmaceuticalsVanity Fair

Why the Biden Administration Moved Forward With Vaccine Boosters

Concerning new data from the Centers for Disease Control showing waning vaccine protection against COVID-19—coupled with the threat of a virus that continues to mutate—reportedly propelled White House officials into formal action over the weekend, settling a monthslong dispute within the administration over when to call for booster shots for those already inoculated. The CDC findings showed a drop “in the initial round of protection against COVID-19 infection” and offered a “high-resolution view of the extent to which protection was declining for different groups,” Politico reports, as the data examined levels of vaccine efficacy “across age groups, with varying medical conditions and who received the shot at different times.”
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy