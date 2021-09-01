Can You Guess Which Minnesota City Has The Highest Covid-19 Rate?

If you're headed to the Minnesota State Fair this year and down to try something gimmicky, these unique beverages are worth your money. Some people love visiting the Minnesota State Fair for the sights and sounds. Some love the feeling of nostalgia the state fair brings. Some visit for the exhibits, live performances, contests or activities, and some go for the freebies. Some look forward to trying new or favorite fair foods while others -- like my wife Katie and me -- look forward to the new specialty drinks. For nearly four years, Katie and I have been blogging our way through Minnesota's craft beer industry, exploring and documenting our finds and experiences. The State Fair has been an annual highlight and tradition, then, as we seek to sample as many gimmicky, specialty brews as possible.