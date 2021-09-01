Cancel
Minnesota State

Can You Guess Which Minnesota City Has The Highest Covid-19 Rate?

By Kelly Cordes
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know everyone is tired of dealing with COVID. However, I think it's important for people to understand it's a real problem. 626,000 People in America have died of COVID-19. We've had more people die in our country than anywhere else in the world. MINNESOTA STATS. Looking at Minnesota, our...

krforadio.com

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

 https://krforadio.com
