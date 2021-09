LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/1/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 342 PM EDT WED SEP 1 2021 /242 PM CDT WED SEP 1 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 35 TO 45...EXCEPT AROUND 50 NEAR THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY...THEN INCREASING CLOUDS WEST. HIGHS 68 TO 75. THURSDAY NIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEST LATE. LOWS 47 TO 56. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 75. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEST HALF. LOWS 49 TO 58. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 74. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 46 TO 56. HIGHS 65 TO 74. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 44 TO 55. HIGHS 64 TO 73.