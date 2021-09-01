Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Protecting Your Money: Choosing health insurance

By Andy Liscano
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKtIS_0bjpdKmx00

Let's talk about health insurance, especially taking into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local health insurance agency manager tells us the average cost of a hospital stay due to COVID-19 is $50,000.
Only about half of local businesses offer private health insurance to their employees, so what other choices for health insurance do you have?

These are the 10 Essential Benefits of healthcare. Coverage you must be guaranteed with any plan, and your choices for health insurance are the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare or the Marketplace; or insurance provided by your employer.

Ten Essential Benefits of Healthcare
-----------------------------------------------------------------
1. Ambulance
2. Emergency Room
3. Hospital Stay
4. Maternity
5. Mental Health
6. Prescription Drugs
7. Rehab
8. Lab Services
9. Preventative Services
10. Pediatric

Will Heavin is a local insurance manager who says "if the employer is offering a plan, then the employee cannot buy an Affordable Care Act plan and get a subsidy."

In other words, you can't double dip.

And what's the subsidy he's talking about? It's the difference between the cost of the ACA plan you choose, and what the government will pay.

One difference between the plans, Obamacare and employer-provided coverage, comes when choosing a doctor. On the employer plan, you can often choose from a vast network of doctors.

"Whereas a plan in the Marketplace," Heavin points out, "only uses an HMO. Much smaller network and they have to choose a primary care physician."

Heavin reminds us that Open Enrollment for either plan is just two months away; November 1 through December 15, and it won't be available again until next year.

"That can be overwhelming because they know that they only have six weeks to look at the plans, recalculate their subsidy, and enroll with an effective date of January 1st," Heavin told us.

It can also be overwhelming because you have 51 different coverage plans to choose from before making a choice, and that could be a big reason so many people just aren't willing to take the time to make an informed decision.

"If I go look online at healthcare.gov and there's 51 different options, literally, how do I know which plan to pick for my family. So they just give up."

Throughout the month of September, Andy Liscano will be talking with local experts about the many insurance choices you have, and offering suggestions to help you make an informed decision. All to help you protect your money.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Insurance#Insurance Plans#Private Insurance#Health Plan#Marketplace#Aca#Hmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
HealthInvestopedia

How to Cut Your Costs for Marketplace Health Insurance

As of early 2021, the Health Insurance Marketplace may still be your best bet to get adequate health insurance if you're not covered by an employer, a spouse's or parent's plan, or some other source. And if you're getting by on a low income, browsing the Marketplace for a plan...
Personal FinanceEntrepreneur

How to choose major medical insurance?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Major Medical Expenses (GMM) policy is designed to cover the payment for reimbursement of important illnesses that require expensive treatments. Fortunately, there is already better knowledge of diseases and how to...
Public HealthPosted by
Chicago Defender

Study Shows Blacks are the Lowest Insured for Health Insurance

What does it mean to have value, worth, rights, ownership, fairness, justice and equity? Equity is not just found in real estate but in voluntary protections in what we consider essential in our lives, such as Insurance. Even in these days of uncertainty, people should look to secure as much as they can afford to help protect their lives and better their health. Yet, even though Insurance, for the most part, is voluntary and three insurance coverages — health, life, and dental — have an ownership rate of over 50%, we see among the racial groups, 68% of blacks are the lowest insured when it comes to having health insurance.
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Uninsured? Apply for state health insurance through Pennie before Sunday

Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's state government commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennie, Pennsylvania's state-based health exchange. Over 335,000 patients have enrolled for coverage through Pennie and with American Rescue Plan funding, average premiums after subsidies have dropped by half since the start of 2021, bringing the new average to $86 per month.
EducationDaily Progress

Campus health insurance

Students now covered under their family’s health plan likely won’t need campus health insurance, too, because they’ll be covered under that plan until age 26. Make sure that your plan covers out-of-network costs or that health care providers near the campus are in-network. If your plan doesn’t cover out-of-network costs...
Economyphysicianspractice.com

Malpractice Asset Protection Part 5: Understanding insurance

In part 5 of our look at malpractice asset protection strategies, we cover the basics every physician must know about medical malpractice insurance. Asset Protection for physicians has three primary layers, compliance, insurance, and legal tools that separate assets and liabilities. How Do Doctors Buy Medical Malpractice Insurance?. Self-employed physicians...
Healthmybanktracker.com

How to Get Health Insurance Coverage When You Don't Qualify for Medicare

Most people become eligible for Medicare at age 65. You can start the sign-up process starting six months before your 65th birthday. Medicare comes in several parts, but Medicare Part A (hospital) coverage is generally free for people who have at least 40 qualifying quarter credits from working. Once you’re...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Today, 7.5 million workers lose their unemployment benefits: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Today, around 7.5 million Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Millions of Americans without ICU doctors due to the “Biden ban”

Americans are dying in ICUs in far greater numbers than would otherwise be if not for a newly misapplied 57-year-old rule banning the only American board-certified ICU doctors available in many cities from providing critical care, leaving only nurses to do the doctor’s job in treating ICU patients. There is...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
U.S. PoliticsFingerLakes1

IRS tells Americans to pay back $600, $1,200, and $1,400 federal stimulus checks: Here’s why it’s happening and what you can do

The IRS is sending letters to Americans demanding that they pay back all, or parts of their stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan or CARES Act. The letters have been going out over the last 3-4 weeks, as people in different states report getting letters from the IRS indicating that they pay back $600, $1,400, or $1,200 – depending on what they reported in their 2020 tax returns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy