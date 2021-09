Fans have learned that Blake Horstmann is pretty much going to say what he wants. He lays the truth out for his followers and really doesn’t care what people think about it. His latest revelation is about his ex and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Word got out that he and Becca had reconnected and were talking prior to her joining Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. She addressed it all recently in a podcast. Now, he’s firing back with what really went down.