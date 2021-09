This video of the abandoned Pirates Park in Flint will bring back all the nostalgia. While cruising around on YouTube, I stumbled across this video the was uploaded back in April of this year. The channel is Sets, Streets & Eats. The narrator is Flint's own Chris Bower (sp?) and he did a great job reliving his childhood experiences at Pirate's Park. So if you're seeing this my friend, I really enjoyed the video. Be sure to check out the rest of his videos too for some awesome travel vlogs from around the country.