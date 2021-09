Among Marilyn Manson‘s current various legal battles is a misdemeanor assault case. Those two charges stem from an August 18th, 2019 show he performed in Gilford, NH. During that concert he was seen to have spit on the camera of a videographer who was hired by the venue to film the show. Said videographer’s feed was being broadcast to the big screens behind Manson during the time of the incident. The person filming decided to file assault charges after allegedly being hit by some of Manson‘s spit.