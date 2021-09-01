Cancel
Groton, MA

Orion Krause Pleads Guilty To 2017 Groton Quadruple Murder

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROTON (CBS) – A Maine man pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of his grandparents, mother and a health care worker who was caring for his grandparents. Orion Krause, 26 of Rockport, Maine, used a baseball bat to bludgeon his grandparents, Frank Darby Lackey III, 89, and Elizabeth Lackey, 85; his mother Elizabeth Lackey Krause; and Bertha Mae Parker, 68, a home health care aide at his grandparents’ Common Street home in Groton.

