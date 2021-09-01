2 men in custody after armed robbery at Jacksonville gas station

Two men were arrested following an armed robbery at a Gate gas station in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning.

JSO said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at 8020 Collins Road.

During the incident, a man entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

The suspect then left the store and ran away on Westport road. A store employee followed behind him, police said.

The employee told police that the suspect got into an SUV being driven by another man.

While fleeing the scene, the vehicle crashed into a pond on Argyle Forrest Boulevard and both suspects were apprehended.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery. It is unknown this time how much money was stolen from the gas station.






