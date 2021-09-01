White House official to review Mobile County vaccination efforts

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, will be visiting Mobile County on Thursday. Back in June, the Biden Administration announced the “Shots at the Shop” initiative. The plan provided funding for barber shops and beauty salons to support local vaccine education and outreach efforts. This included a partnership with the Black Coalition Against COVID, the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity, and Shea Moisture.