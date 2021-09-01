Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County reports six COVID-19 related deaths

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkKmX_0bjpbiZ100

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and two females with ages ranging in their 30's, 40’s, and 80’s.

Health officials report the comorbidities included hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, atrophy, diabetes, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the COVID-19 related death toll t0 1,023 in Nueces County.

Health officials also report there were 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

That would bring that total case number to 59,638 coronavirus cases. So far, 52,300 have recovered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Delta plus variant is still very new to medical experts

As the Coastal Bend is experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a new variant known as the Delta plus variant has appeared in our area. The new variant is a sub-variant of the regular delta strain, health experts don't know how exactly it affects the human immune system just yet but believes symptoms could be the same as the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy