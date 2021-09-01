Cancel
San Diego County, CA

2VIDA! tackles COVID vaccine hesitancy and barriers in Latinx, Black communities

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have launched a medical outreach program to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latinx and African American communities in San Diego County. The program, called Project 2VIDA! (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Intervention Delivery for Adults in Southern California), is funded by a $3 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

