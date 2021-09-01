Cancel
Public Health

SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant: Spatiotemporal distribution and potential public health impact

 8 days ago

SARS-CoV-2 Lambda Variant: Spatiotemporal Distribution and Potential Public Health Impact. Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. In this article the authors Cao Chen, Qi Shi and Xiao-Ping Dong from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, China, Center for Biosafety Mega-Science, Wuhan, China and China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China discuss the SARS-CoV-2 Lambda Variant in relation to spatiotemporal distribution and potential public health impact.

Public HealthPosted by
Grist

Medical journals warn of an even bigger health threat than COVID

COVID-19 has upended daily life like nothing else this century. It has shuttered economies, plunged millions into economic uncertainty, and killed 4.5 million and counting since the start of last year. For these reasons and many more, the pandemic has dominated any discussion around public health. But medical experts are warning of an even worse threat.
Sciencetalesbuzz.com

Deadly Lambda Covid-19 variant could be vaccine-resistant

As the US struggles to suppress the rapidly advancing coronavirus Delta variant, new evidence has emerged that the latest Lambda mutation — ravaging parts of South America — won’t be slowed by vaccines. In a July 28 report appearing on bioRxiv, where the study awaits peer review prior to getting...
Public Healthmychamplainvalley.com

What is the lambda variant and how contagious is the strain of COVID-19?

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Although delta remains the most prevalent variant, the lambda strain of COVID-19 is starting to emerge and there’s little known about it. “We do not know whether this is going to be better or worse than delta, there’s not enough information,” said Dr. Andrew Yurochko, with LSU Health Shreveport.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study confirms virus variants reduce protection against COVID-19

A new laboratory study from Oregon Health & Science University finds that blood serum drawn from people previously vaccinated or naturally infected show "significantly reduced" defense against two widely circulating variants of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Researchers said that their findings emphasize the importance of vaccinations combined with maintaining public...
Public HealthNature.com

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: window is closing for key scientific studies

You have full access to this article via your institution. Our group was convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) in October 2020. We have been the designated independent international members of a joint WHO–China team tasked with understanding the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Our report was published this March1. It was meant to be the first step in a process that has stalled. Here we summarize the scientific process so far, and call for action to fast-track the follow-up scientific work required to identify how COVID-19 emerged, which we set out in this article.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Is SARS-CoV-2 Evolving to be More Lethal? Everything You Need to Know About Delta Variant of COVID-19 Virus

As the COVID-19 pandemic washed over the world one wave after another, taking with it the lives of millions of people, governments and the scientific community have placed an unprecedented amount of focus on curbing the spread. Despite the development of various vaccines and widespread preventive measures, the dreaded virus appeared to remain several steps ahead of us for more than one and a half years.
Public HealthSentinel & Enterprise

New coronavirus mutant called mu variant being monitored by World Health Organization

A new coronavirus variant that’s showing the potential to evade immunity is now being closely monitored by the World Health Organization and officials in the United States. The mu variant — named after the Greek letter, following convention — was first documented in Colombia and has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a World Health Organization report published earlier this week.
WorldEurekAlert

Brazilian physicists create a model to predict mutations in SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 are one of the hottest topics right now. Novel variants of the virus are spreading rapidly in places where the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have been brought under control and could make the current critical stage last much longer than expected.
Public HealthNature.com

Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by convalescent and BNT162b2 vaccinated serum

SARS-CoV-2 and its variants continue to infect hundreds of thousands every day despite the rollout of effective vaccines. Therefore, it is essential to understand the levels of protection that these vaccines provide in the face of emerging variants. Here, we report two demographically balanced cohorts of BNT162b2 vaccine recipients and COVID-19 patients, from which we evaluate neutralizing antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2 as well as the B.1.1.7 (alpha) and B.1.351 (beta) variants. We show that both B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are less well neutralized by serum from vaccinated individuals, and that B.1.351, but not B.1.1.7, is less well neutralized by convalescent serum. We also find that the levels of variant-specific anti-spike antibodies are proportional to neutralizing activities. Together, our results demonstrate the escape of the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants from neutralization by serum antibodies, which may lead to reduced protection from re-infection or increased risk of vaccine breakthrough.
ScienceNature.com

Structure-based analyses of neutralization antibodies interacting with naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 RBD variants

SARS-CoV-2 variants are developing rapidly among COVID-19 patients, likely resulting in higher transmissibility at the population level.1,2,3,4,5 Mutations in the spike proteins (S proteins) of these variants are supposed to be related with receptor binding and virus invasion. Examples of these prevalent variants include the B.1.1.7 lineage that emerged in the United Kingdom (UK), the B.1.351 lineage (also termed 501Y.V2) in South Africa (SA), and the P.1 and P.2 lineages in Brazil, etc. Many S protein alterations, especially in the receptor binding domain (RBD), characterize these variants, e.g., the N501Y mutation in B.1.351 and the K417N (or T)/E484K/N501Y co-mutation in the SA and Brazil variant.2,3,5 The RBD is responsible for interacting with mammalian receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) to mediate the viral infection of host cells. It is also concentrated with epitopes for neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), thus playing a vital role in the study of prophylactics and therapeutics for COVID-19.6,7,8,9,10 Whether those RBD mutations may alter virus–host cell interactions and gain resistance to NAbs needs to be addressed.

