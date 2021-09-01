Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Moderna asks FDA to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate

By Claudia Assis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moderna Inc. said late Wednesday it is submitting documents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as a 50-microgram dose. The biotech company said it expects to submit data to European authorities and others around the world in the coming days. Data supported that the 50-microgram dose "shows robust antibody responses against the delta variant," the company said. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccination entails two shots of 100 micrograms each. The debate about booster shots has intensified in the past two months with both Moderna and Pfizer Inc. promoting their booster candidates, with support from the White House. Shares of Moderna rose 0.7% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 3.5%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Inc#European#Moderna And#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Axios

Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna

A disagreement between the Biden administration and Moderna over booster shot details has thrown a wrench in the administration's plans, and may result in the booster effort beginning with only some Pfizer recipients later this month. Why it matters: How the dispute shakes out could have implications for the global...
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

FDA pushes for Moderna booster shot data in weighing dose

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators are seeking additional coronavirus booster shot data from Moderna Inc., as the Biden administration expects to begin a widespread booster campaign this month with only the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech vaccine, people familiar with the matter say. Moderna announced Friday that it had “completed” its submission of...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna both recently requested Emergency Use Authorization of their coronavirus booster shots. The U.S. aims to roll out its booster program as of Sept. 20. Regulators will meet to discuss Pfizer’s booster submission on Sept. 17. Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been talking about...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Medical & BiotechBinghampton University Pipe Dream

FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine can curtail misinformation

A short two weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This is a monumental scientific achievement, from development to approval and mass vaccination in less than two years. It is further important, as the Delta variant surges across the United States and the world, that more people get vaccinated. Fortunately, people can take comfort in knowing that at least one vaccine has gone through the gauntlet of experimentation and study to reach full FDA approval. Despite this incredible advancement, misinformation and denialism are to an extent where incentives like gun giveaways, as is the case in West Virginia, just won’t cut it.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, unions strike deal over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Friday that labor unions have agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, and the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies have been working to incentivize...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MarketRealist

Moderna Has Not Got FDA Approval Yet, but Might Get It Soon

Currently, just over half of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, as the highly contagious Delta variant is accounting for the majority of new cases, vaccination efforts have gained an increased urgency. The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in August. However, the vaccine front runner, Moderna is still not FDA approved. Why is Moderna not FDA approved and what does it take to get full approval?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Impel and Merck

Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) runs ahead of schedule. In the case of this week’s two PDUFA dates, that was completely true. Here’s a look. Impel NeuroPharma had a target action date of September 6, 2021, for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Trudhesa) for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. On September 3, the FDA approved the drug for that indication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy