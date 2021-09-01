Cancel
Pets

GVSU welcomes first canine to police force

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 5 days ago

The Grand Valley Police force is growing with the addition of Koda, their first canine. Koda is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever who can detect explosives.

With football games starting back up, Koda will be joining GVPD officers at games to beef up security. She will also be present at large-scale events and work to establish positive relationships with the student community.

Handler Kelsey Sietsema completed a seven-week training course this summer in Alabama with Koda. The training included searches in open fields, vehicles and buildings. Part of their training included locating decoy explosive devices inside public areas like malls.

Sietsema says outside of detecting explosives, Koda will largely be used to open up conversations with the student population.

"Grand Valley hasn't received multiple bomb threats where we definitely need an explosive detection dog, however I also am a community police officer, so from that community perspective, everyone loves a dog, everyone loves when a dog is around," Sietsema said. "So having Koda with me has helped close that gap between the community and the police."

While GVSU has not yet held their first football game, Sietsema says Koda's presence has already given them the opportunity to connect.

"When people see Koda out and about, the first thing they do is they want to run up and pet her, they want to come say hi, so that opens up the opportunity for me to talk to the community as well and get more on a relatable level with them," Sietsema said.

Koda will first serve the community at GVSU's first football game of the season, currently scheduled for Sept. 11.

State
Alabama State
