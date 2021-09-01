Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester man sentenced for attacking a woman who pulled down her face mask

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to assaulting a woman that pulled down her face mask. Levi Paul Solland, 30 of Rochester, was arrested after a March 4 incident at Kohl’s in Rochester. Police say a 61-year-old woman in the checkout line had to pull down her mask because she could not breathe. Investigators say Solland was standing behind her and started yelling at the woman, then pushed her down as they left the store.

www.kimt.com

